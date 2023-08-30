© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer reading picks from Traci Thomas and Scott Tong

Published August 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
A woman reads a book at the beach. (Manu Fernandez/AP)
A woman reads a book at the beach. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

With summer coming to a close, our go-to book expert, “The Stacks” creator Traci Thomas and Here & Now host Scott Tong share their favorite reads from the past few months.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Book recommendations from Scott Tong


Click here for a conversation with Jonathan Eig.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.