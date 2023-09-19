For Hispanic Heritage Month, pick up a book highlighting Latinx writers and stories

Hispanic Heritage Month began Friday. To celebrate, Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, has some great books to check out. She joins host Scott Tong to share a few of her picks.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Out this year:



Backlist books:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.