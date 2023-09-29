We're one step closer to resurrecting extinct animals

A team of researchers in Sweden have managed to extract RNA from a 130-year-old dry tissue of a thylacine — also known as a Tasmanian tiger. This study brings us one step closer to successfully reviving extinct species, including wooly mammoths and dodo birds.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Emilio Mármol-Sánchez, geneticist and computational biologist at Stockholm University, about what this new discovery means for the future of de-extinction efforts.

