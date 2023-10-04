Emergency Alert System test set for 2:20 p.m. ET

On Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET, an Emergency Alert System test will be buzzing on every cell phone, radio and television across the country. The test is necessary in order to check how people can be warned in case of a natural disaster or other emergency.

We speak with Joseph Trainor, of the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center.

