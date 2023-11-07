What next for UAW and its leader Shawn Fain after successful strikes?

The United Auto Workers ended their labor strikes against the Big Three Automakers of the U.S. this week. The Big Three — Chevrolet and Cadillac maker General Motors, Chrysler and Jeep maker Stellantis, and Ford — made big concessions to get their plants up and running.

The collective action outcome has been seen as a huge victory for the labor movement and the UAW’s President Shawn Fain. Now many are asking, what’s next for the union and it’s feisty frontman? NPR’s Don Gonyea joins host Scott Tong to discuss.

