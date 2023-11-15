© 2023
On a first date? Watch out for these financial red flags

Published November 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST
A woman looks in her wallet for credit cards. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
We’ve all been trained to look out for red flags on first dates, like when someone orders for you without asking. Or spends the entire evening talking about themselves.

But what about financial red flags? There are also signs that you may be financially incompatible with your date.

If you’re not already thinking about those things, Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist at the Washington Post, thinks you should be. She joins us to share some financial red flags you should look out for.

