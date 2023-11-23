How much attention do you pay to product packaging?

As you open a new gadget — maybe the latest iPhone or that Coca-Cola you desperately need to quench your thirst — do you notice the container it comes in?

Even if not consciously, you subconsciously react to packaging. That’s entirely its purpose. Packaging can be a big part of a brand or product’s appeal, and there are many examples through history of a product’s packaging dramatically changing its fortunes.

Andrew Adam Newman is a senior reporter for the publication Retail Brew, published by Morning Brew. He’s been writing a special series about this called “Package Deal” and joins host Scott Tong to dive into the high-stakes world of packaging.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

