Remembering Rosalynn Carter's advocacy for Cambodian refugees

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is being remembered for many things, but one that we don’t hear as much about is her advocacy for Cambodian refugees in the 1970s during and after the genocide by the Khmer Rouge.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Soreath Hok, a Cambodian-American journalist, who recently received the Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.