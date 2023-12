Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee discuss the week in politics with NBC’s Sahil Kapur and Politico’s Burgess Everett, including whether lawmakers are any closer to a deal on border policy that is holding up military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

