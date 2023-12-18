© 2023
What one immigration advocate in El Paso says about Biden's border negotiations

Published December 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

The Biden administration has indicated that it’s willing to negotiate on immigration policy to pass aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Marisa Limón Garza, executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso, Texas, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about how those potential policy changes could affect migrants at the border.

