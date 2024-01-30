Reports find Boeing at fault for Alaska Airlines catastrophe

Several reports suggest that Boeing is at fault for not reinstalling bolts on the door plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 earlier this month. Amidst mounting pressure, Boeing has withdrawn a request for a safety exemption related to an engine de-icing system on its new 737 Max 7.

We speak with The Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates.

