‘Disability Scoop’ spotlights housing and health care access

Journalist Michelle Diament has long been hungry for information about the complex systems people with developmental disabilities navigate. So she co-founded a news site called Disability Scoop to serve this community.

She joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes as our series on news priorities beyond the mainstream continues into 2024.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.