© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Climate scientist wins defamation case against right-wing bloggers: 'I hope it sends a message'

Published February 20, 2024 at 7:20 AM CST

Climate scientist Michael Mann recently won a defamation case against two right-wing bloggers who criticized his scientific work and attacked him personally, comparing him to a convicted child abuser. He talks about the chilling effect that public and personal attacks have on scientists, and he hopes this court victory sends a message that discourages such attacks.

Mann speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the case and climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.