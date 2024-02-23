Giving the Oscar nominees for Best Original Song
With the Academy Awards a little over two weeks away we run through this year’s nominees for Best Original Song with Jon Burlingame who writes about film music for Variety and teaches at the University of Southern California.
Oscar nominees for Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, from “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, from “Barbie”
“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste, from “American Symphony”
“Wahzhazhe” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“The Fire Inside” by Becky G, from “Flamin’ Hot”
