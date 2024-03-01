© 2024
Pharmacy deserts are increasing around the country

Published March 1, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST
A customer waves to employees at Rockers Pharmacy after picking up a prescription. (Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga/Kansas News Service)
Pharmacies are closing their doors around the country. Both chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies are facing tailwinds, with independently-owned pharmacies in rural areas hit the hardest.

And as Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, among the leading challenges is making money on the most basic services they provide.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.