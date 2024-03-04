Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on ballot in Colorado

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump should stay on the ballot in Colorado. It reverses a Colorado Supreme Court decision that barred him from running for office in the state under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits insurrectionists from holding office.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about the decision with Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

