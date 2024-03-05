© 2024
UN report finds grounds to believe sexual violence happened in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Published March 5, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST

A team of experts working for the United Nations found “reasonable grounds” to believe acts of sexual violence occurred in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. But the report also says a full investigation is needed to determine “the overall magnitude, scope and specific attribution” of the sexual violence.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Becky Sullivan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

