Catching up with young author and activist Estela Juarez

Last January, host Deepa Fernandes spoke with 13-year-old Estela Juarez about her picture book “Until Someone Listens.” The book tells of her mother’s deportation and Estela’s efforts on her behalf.

Now, Fernandes catches up with Juarez to find out how she and her mother are doing.

Find the original conversation here.

Estela Juarez and her mother Alejandra Juarez. (Courtesy of Alejandra Juarez)

