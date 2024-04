The Biden Administration announced a new rule Thursday requiring anyone who sells guns to run background checks. The clarification aims to tackle the “gun show loophole” by forcing background checks at flea markets, on social media and at gun shows.

We get the latest from NPR’s Deepa Shivaram.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.