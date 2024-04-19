© 2024
Stop judging yourself and embrace your cringe

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:37 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode So Awkward.

Journalist Melissa Dahl went on a mission, researching the nature of "cringe." She hoped to free herself from awkward moments. Instead, she learned from them.

About Melissa Dahl

Melissa Dahl is a freelance journalist who covers health and wellness. Her book is Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness. Previously, she was an executive director with BDG Media and at NY Magazine, as a senior editor for The Cut.

Melissa Dahl's stage performance is courtesy of the show Mortified. They organize stage shows across the country and also turn them into podcasts. Learn more at getmortifed.com.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
