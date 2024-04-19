Stop judging yourself and embrace your cringe

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode So Awkward.

Journalist Melissa Dahl went on a mission, researching the nature of "cringe." She hoped to free herself from awkward moments. Instead, she learned from them.

About Melissa Dahl

Melissa Dahl is a freelance journalist who covers health and wellness. Her book is Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness. Previously, she was an executive director with BDG Media and at NY Magazine, as a senior editor for The Cut.

Melissa Dahl's stage performance is courtesy of the show Mortified.

