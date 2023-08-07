© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
1 of 3  — Profile_Pic.jpg
Common Roots, Folk Duo from Fayetteville
2 of 3  — IMG_1856.jpg
Ethel Tamara feat. Concrete Rose, R&B Band from Helena-West Helena
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-08-07 135614.png
Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, Pop Folk Band from Harrison

Interested in sponsoring this event? Email grace@kuar.org for more information.

Ticket information:

  • Public Radio MEMBERS ONLY Pre-sale: August 25th- September 1 
  • Regular sales date: September 1 until sold out/October 12
  • Walk up Prices: October 13th (General Admission = $30)

  • Prices:

    • VIP = $80, includes 2 drink tickets for Lost Forty's small brew batch & Root Cafe catering, all in the private mezzanine
    • Seats = $30, front of stage seats
    • Table tops = $140 (4 seats per table, sold as table)
    • General admission = $20 (Floor General Admission- Standing room only)
    • Student admission = $15  (Floor General Admission- Standing room only) PROMO CODE ONLY