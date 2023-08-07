2 of 3 — IMG_1856.jpg
Ethel Tamara feat. Concrete Rose, R&B Band from Helena-West Helena
Ticket information:
- Public Radio MEMBERS ONLY Pre-sale: August 25th- September 1
- Regular sales date: September 1 until sold out/October 12
- Walk up Prices: October 13th (General Admission = $30)
Prices:
- VIP = $80, includes 2 drink tickets for Lost Forty's small brew batch & Root Cafe catering, all in the private mezzanine
- Seats = $30, front of stage seats
- Table tops = $140 (4 seats per table, sold as table)
- General admission = $20 (Floor General Admission- Standing room only)
- Student admission = $15 (Floor General Admission- Standing room only) PROMO CODE ONLY