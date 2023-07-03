KUAR newscast for Monday, July 3, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A judge says the Arkansas LEARNS Act cannot take effect until next month

-Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he agrees with the Supreme Court's ruling effectively striking down affirmative action programs

-State officials give an update on the Medicaid disenrollment process

-A central Arkansas coffee company announces 600 new jobs in Conway

