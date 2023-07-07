KUAR newscast for Friday, July 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, July 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Regional planning officials ramp up efforts to build a 220-mile interconnected trail system in central Arkansas

-Lawmakers discuss intimidation around petition canvassing sites

-Little Rock is hosting a sustainability event

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces another judicial appointment

