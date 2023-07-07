KUAR newscast for Friday, July 7, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, July 7, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Regional planning officials ramp up efforts to build a 220-mile interconnected trail system in central Arkansas
-Lawmakers discuss intimidation around petition canvassing sites
-Little Rock is hosting a sustainability event
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces another judicial appointment
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.