KUAR newscast for Monday, July 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 10, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State education officials authorize a takeover of the Marvell-Elaine School District

-Central Arkansas' Republican U.S. Congressman talks COVID relief fraud, expanding wilderness areas

-State education officials react to the Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action programs

-A second candidate is running for chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas

