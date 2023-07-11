KUAR newscast for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Roughly 77,000 more Arkansans lose Medicaid coverage as the state re-determines recipients' eligibility

-Advocates attempting to overturn an education law continue to collect signatures ahead of a looming deadline

-A utility bill assistance program begins in Arkansas

-Longtime state official Charlie Daniels dies

