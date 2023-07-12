KUAR newscast for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the state will dedicate funding to help schools cover rising property insurance premiums

-Arkansas soybean growers welcome a rise in commodity prices

-An east Arkansas Democratic lawmaker says he's not running for re-election

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.