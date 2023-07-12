KUAR newscast for Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the state will dedicate funding to help schools cover rising property insurance premiums
-Arkansas soybean growers welcome a rise in commodity prices
-An east Arkansas Democratic lawmaker says he's not running for re-election
