Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Friday, July 14, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, July 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-An AMBER Alert is in effect as police search for a missing 4-year-old

-The Arkansas Supreme Court grants a request for an expedited hearing on the Arkansas LEARNS Act

-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a former Republican state lawmaker to the Arkansas Board of Education

-A Northwest Arkansas architectural firm is selected to design the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
