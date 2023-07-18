KUAR newscast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State lawmakers approve emergency rules for the Arkansas LEARNS school voucher program

-Saline County Quorum Court members delay a vote on an ordinance giving them more control over the county's library system

-State commerce officials call for more tax cuts in the wake of a $1.1 billion budget surplus

-The longtime director of the Arkansas State Crime Lab is retiring

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

