KUAR newscast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-State lawmakers approve emergency rules for the Arkansas LEARNS school voucher program
-Saline County Quorum Court members delay a vote on an ordinance giving them more control over the county's library system
-State commerce officials call for more tax cuts in the wake of a $1.1 billion budget surplus
-The longtime director of the Arkansas State Crime Lab is retiring
