© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLRE & KUAR radio signals are operating at a lower power due to technical difficulties. We are actively working to resolve the situation. We appreciate your patience.
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Thursday, July 20, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson may not qualify for the first debate among Republican presidential candidates

-Gov. Sanders taps a lobbyist to serve as special justice in the Arkansas LEARNS case

-A Swedish power tools manufacturer is closing a southwest Arkansas factory, eliminating around 700 jobs

-A Pine Bluff native is the newest chief of police in Washington, D.C.

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen