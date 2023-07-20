KUAR newscast for Thursday, July 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson may not qualify for the first debate among Republican presidential candidates

-Gov. Sanders taps a lobbyist to serve as special justice in the Arkansas LEARNS case

-A Swedish power tools manufacturer is closing a southwest Arkansas factory, eliminating around 700 jobs

-A Pine Bluff native is the newest chief of police in Washington, D.C.

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

