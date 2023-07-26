© 2023
KUAR newscast for Wednesday, July 26, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A request by a former judge to vacate his bribery conviction is rejected

-Arkansas' treasurer will step down for health reasons

-A judge says he will rule by the end of the week in a lawsuit challenging new restrictions on library materials

-Veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service face a deadline to receive benefits

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen