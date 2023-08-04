© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders taps Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther to serve as Treasurer of State

-A suburban Dallas police department apologizes to a Black Arkansas family after mistakenly holding them at gunpoint

-Arkansas casinos report hundreds of millions of dollars in earnings

-The City of Little Rock suspends yard waste collection amid triple-digit temperatures

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
