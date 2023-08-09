KUAR newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-82,000 more Arkansans lose Medicaid coverage

-Legal Aid of Arkansas reaches a settlement over lacking care in Arkansas' Medicaid home care program

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names a new Health Secretary

-Jacksonville High School partners with a healthcare provider on a new career education program

-Little Rock's Clinton Presidential Center announces an expansion project

