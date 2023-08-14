KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas education officials tell teachers the state will not recognize AP African American Studies as a graduation credit

-Central Arkansas' population continues to grow, despite lagging birthrates

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders taps Shea Lewis to lead the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

-Little Rock Central High School breaks ground on a new $60 million expansion

