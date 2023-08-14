© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas education officials tell teachers the state will not recognize AP African American Studies as a graduation credit

-Central Arkansas' population continues to grow, despite lagging birthrates

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders taps Shea Lewis to lead the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

-Little Rock Central High School breaks ground on a new $60 million expansion

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
