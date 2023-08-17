KUAR newscast for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The LRSD says it will ensure students taking AP African American Studies will not have to pay for end-of-year exams

-A federal judge says he'll rule by next month on whether to block Arkansas' social media age verification law

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he would move to a state-based immigration system as president

-Two candidates have filed to run for a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Little Rock School Board

