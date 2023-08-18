KUAR newscast for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Six schools across Arkansas say they will offer AP African American Studies despite a push by the state to deprioritize the course

-Law enforcement officers receive 15,000 overdose reversal kits

-The NFL is funding a study by UAMS researchers on ways to treat chronic post-concussion headaches

-TA central Arkansas county official is arrested for underage drinking

