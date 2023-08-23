KUAR newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas' Education Secretary calls for districts to submit potentially illegal course materials promoting "indoctrination" and critical race theory

-Medicaid recipients call on Arkansas to pause the unwinding process

-A federal judge will consider a lawsuit against Arkansas' ban on hemp-derived products mirroring the effects of marijuana

-Little Rock city officials will hold a public meeting on a potential sales tax increase

