KUAR newscast for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes part in the first debate among Republican presidential candidates

-Little Rock city officials speak to Ward 2 residents about a proposed sales tax increase

-A longtime Democratic state lawmaker says she's not running for re-election

-An employee of a Little Rock ambulance service dies after being shot over the weekend

