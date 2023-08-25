KUAR newscast for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford thanks the LRSD for continuing to offer AP African American Studies

-Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says a proposed sales tax increase will be split into permanent and temporary parts

-Several new members are inducted into the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame

-UAMS announces its first full ride scholarship for medical students

