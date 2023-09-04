Newscast for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A study shows Arkansas' 988 suicide prevention lifeline is one of the nation's weakest

-Little Rock's Main Library closes for renovations

-Applications are open for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship

