Newscast for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The trial of a man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement officers is delayed

-COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Arkansas

-New federal funding seeks to boost rural emergency medical services

-Arkansas school districts get new funding for safety projects

-The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville gets a $2.5 million grant to study the effects of exercise on aging

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

