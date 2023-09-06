Newscast for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock's housing authority must take corrective action after a critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

-Lawmakers discuss workforce education in the wake of the Arkansas LEARNS overhaul

-Arkansas' first school of veterinary medicine announces a new partnership with the City of Cabot

-State revenue came in above forecast in August

-Gov. Sarah Sanders taps a former aide to lead the Department of Transformation and Shared Services

