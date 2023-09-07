Newscast for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Thousands are still without power after strong winds caused damage in Little Rock Wednesday afternoon

-A new report shows evictions in Arkansas skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic

-Fayetteville becomes the latest Arkansas city to restrict cryptocurrency mining

-Keep Arkansas Beautiful kicks off its annual fall cleanup event

