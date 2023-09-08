Newscast for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Arkansas' attorney general asks for an appeal of a judge's ruling blocking the state's first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors
-A federal judge blocks Arkansas' law banning certain copycat marijuana products
-ASU, UA Fayetteville report record enrollment figures
-UCA announces a new debt-free diploma program
-Gov. Sanders teases new workforce development programs
