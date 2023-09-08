Newscast for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas' attorney general asks for an appeal of a judge's ruling blocking the state's first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors

-A federal judge blocks Arkansas' law banning certain copycat marijuana products

-ASU, UA Fayetteville report record enrollment figures

-UCA announces a new debt-free diploma program

-Gov. Sanders teases new workforce development programs

