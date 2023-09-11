Newscast for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas lawmakers prepare for a special session focused on tax cuts, changes to the Freedom of Information Act

-More than 72,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid coverage in August as the state continues the "unwinding" process

-Trustees of Arkansas Tech University vote unanimously to fire university President Robin Bowen

-Police investigate a fatal shooting on the UA Little Rock campus over the weekend

