Newscast for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Efforts to change the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act hit snags in the first day of a special legislative session

-Arkansas lawmakers advance new tax cuts, bans on COVID vaccine mandates

-A new ballot initiative would repeal Arkansas' sales tax on feminine hygiene products

-Police respond to a reported gunshot at a North Little Rock school

