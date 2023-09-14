Newscast for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-A new bill restricting the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act nears final approval in the legislature
-Lawmakers advance tax cuts, COVID-19 vaccine legislation
-Strategies to address food deserts are discussed in a summit hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance
-Several Arkansas counties are at an enhanced risk for wildfires
