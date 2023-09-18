Newscast for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers, activists react to a new Arkansas law restricting the Freedom of Information Act

-A former lawmaker says he's forming a group to propose a constitutional amendment enshrining protections for the Freedom of Information Act

-State education officials vote to return the Pine Bluff School District to local control

-School officials dispute the state's claim they've violated an executive order prohibiting "indoctrination"

