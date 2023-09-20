Newscast for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The mayor of Bryant is stepping down after city council members voted unanimously to request his resignation

-Arkansas DHS and a new working group release recommendations on how to improve the state's foster care system

-Colleges across central Arkansas host events for National Voter Registration Day

-Arkansas' unemployment rate rises slightly in August

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.