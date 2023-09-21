Newscast for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-The U.S. Department of Education says Arkansas has systematically underfunded the historically Black University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
-State economic development and tourism officials work on strategies to attract new residents to the Natural State
-Arkansas rice growers donate 1.8 million servings of the grain to the Arkansas Foodbank
-A north Arkansas hospital faces a lawsuit for allegedly firing an employee after she reported sexual harrasment
