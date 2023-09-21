Newscast for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The U.S. Department of Education says Arkansas has systematically underfunded the historically Black University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

-State economic development and tourism officials work on strategies to attract new residents to the Natural State

-Arkansas rice growers donate 1.8 million servings of the grain to the Arkansas Foodbank

-A north Arkansas hospital faces a lawsuit for allegedly firing an employee after she reported sexual harrasment

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

