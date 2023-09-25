Newscast for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A New Jersey-based car warranty company plans to add 200 new jobs in northeast Arkansas

-Republican Arkansas U.S. Congressman Steve Womack discusses a potential government shutdown

-State political analysts discuss Gov. Sarah Sanders' recent purchase of an expensive podium in the wake of new limits on the Freedom of Information Act

-The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory gets a new leader

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

